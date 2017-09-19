Road reopens to Brule River landing
The boat landing at the mouth of the Bois Brule River on Lake Superior in the Brule River State Forest has reopened.
High Lake Superior water levels and wave action had caused the road leading to the boat landing to erode, causing its closure last month. Temporary road stabilization work has allowed the road to reopen.
The road is narrowed to one lane, but visitors are now able to access the boat launch, which is a popular take-out for people who have paddled the river to its mouth at Lake Superior.
For more information about the Brule River State Forest, search for "Brule River" at dnr.wi.gov and click on the link for "paddling."