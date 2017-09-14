More protesters face arrest

The protesters against the Line 3 project locked themselves to their vehicles and attempted to block two gates outside the entrances to the Michels Corp. facility in the 5300 block of Stinson Avenue. Authorities arrived en masse, and after hours of negotiation, ended up cutting through the locking devices used by protesters.

"We tried to first negotiate," said Superior Assistant Police Chief Matt Markon. "As a last resort we had to get them out of the positions they'd put themselves in."

The protesters were arrested on misdemeanor charges ranging from trespassing and resisting arrest to disorderly conduct — including one woman who Markon said elevated the protest by using loud profanity. They remained in the Douglas County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

The News Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been charged in court.

The action featured a dozen protesters and even more police. Some intermingled, creating dialogue between the sides, which was ongoing across the busy street from the two occupied entrances.

"You're trying to protect them," said Ta'Sina SapaWin, accusing the police of working with Enbridge, "but we're trying to protect you."

Enbridge spokesperson Jennifer Smith arrived and explained workers were on the site before dawn for a safety meeting and were met upon their departure for work by the blocked exits. Workers eventually drove around the blockades.

"We have offered to engage respectfully," said Smith, who called the pipeline project safety-and-maintenance driven, and described the repeated protests as events that "put everyone's safety at risk."