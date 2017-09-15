Warrant issued in Douglas County election fraud case

According to the criminal complaint:

Graves voted in the Nov. 8 presidential election while on probation for a felony conviction. The Superior woman signed a voter registration application on election day certifying that she was not currently serving a sentence — including probation or parole — for a felony conviction. At the time she signed the application, she was on probation for a 2012 burglary conviction. Her probation didn't end until Nov. 15.

Graves told Superior Police Detective Gregory Swanson that she thought her probation had ended Nov. 1. According to her probation agent, Graves was aware that she was on probation through Nov. 15.

If convicted, Graves faces a maximum penalty of 3½ years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.