Authorities ID girl who died in fall at Palisade Head

Bailey Belisle died at a Duluth hospital after being airlifted from the scene at Palisade Head, about 5 miles northeast of Silver Bay along the Lake Superior shore.

She was visiting the popular North Shore landmark with another family, Lake County Sheriff Carey Johnson told the Lake County News-Chronicle.

“The girl was trying to look over the edge to see the water below. The other 14-year-old girl there, her friend, witnessed the fall,” Johnson said.

The friend told authorities that Belisle was trying to get her to come over to the edge and look at the water — and in a split-second she was gone.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office received word of the incident shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. Bystanders rappelled down the cliff and performed first aid in an effort to save Belisle.

Palisade Head is part of Tettegouche State Park and rises about 300 feet above Lake Superior; it’s a popular destination for climbers, hikers and other visitors. Before Sunday, the last fatal fall from Palisade Head occurred in 2010.