Paddlers alliance offers free whitewater rafting

This community paddling event for Duluth and the surrounding area is free to anyone, age 11 and older with adult. Attendees at this event will have a chance to hone their paddling skills while also experiencing the unique beauty of the St. Louis River.

In partnership with Swiftwater Adventures, the paddle takes place from 1:30-5:30 p.m. A free shuttle from Denfeld High School will be provided, leaving at 1:30 p.m. Or meet the group at the UMD Outpost/National Kayak and Canoe Center in Carlton, Minn. next to the Thomson Dam at 2 p.m. Equipment and instruction will be provided by experienced and professional in-raft guides.

Pre-registration at www.eventbrite.com is required to save a spot on the raft and food for the picnic. For more information contact info@northlandpaddlers.org, visit www.northlandpaddlers.org or the Northland Paddlers Alliance page on Facebook.