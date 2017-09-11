Girl dies in fall from Palisade Head

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office received word of the incident shortly after 1 p.m. A sheriff’s report said the girl was visiting the park with friends when she accidentally fell.

Bystanders rappeled down the cliff and performed first aid in an effort to save the girl. She was transported by Lifelink Helicopter but did not survive.

The name of the 14-year-old victim had not been made public Sunday evening, pending notification of her family.

The last fatal fall from Palisade Head occurred in 2010, when Margaret O’Leary, 48, of Hermantown, slipped while hiking along the steep cliff, which rises about 300 feet above Lake Superior.