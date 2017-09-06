Winds, waves ground vessels at Apostle Islands

No one was injured, but Capt. Tucker Culberson of TowBoat U.S. Bayfield said he was taking another 25-mile jaunt Wednesday in an effort to retrieve one of seven boats marooned following a period of reported 6- to 8-foot waves that sprung up following the end of the Labor Day holiday.

Several boats had been anchored peacefully on the eastern interior of the islands’ outer rim of Sand, Rocky and Outer islands. A westerly breeze was keeping them company, Culberson said, when conditions drastically changed.

“Two storms blew everyone apart,” Culberson said. “They came through as a really big windline and when it shifted north/northeast that was the problem.”

Boats dragged anchor as winds blew the private vessels onto beaches, rocks and into thickets of trees overhanging the waters of Lake Superior. Winds were reportedly up to 35 mph, enough to stir the waters into a boat-pushing frenzy.

The National Park Service supplied rescue efforts, Culberson explained, while his tow boat handled the salvage. Culberson said upward of 14 people were involved. At least one pair of kayakers was pinned down for some time to an island, unable to paddle back from where they came, said Culberson, who monitored the radio chatter throughout his multiple there-and-back efforts.

Four boats were able to be ungrounded and sailed to safety on their own. Two vessels were towed to Little Sand Bay Campground on the mainland. One boat remains nearly 26 miles away from Bayfield — partially sunk — by Outer Island which is the Apostle island that stretches the farthest out into the lake. That vessel will raised with airbags, dewatered and towed home, Culberson said, in an effort he expected would happen Wednesday provided conditions leveled off.

The melee began shortly after Tuesday midnight, when one boat operator called mayday to report being aground and in danger of capsizing.

“He was pretty shook up,” said Culberson, who reported battling the heavy waves that seemed to persist off and on throughout the night.

Then as 5 a.m. came, “the radio calls started coming in and they didn’t stop,” Culberson said. “It kept snowballing.”

Squalls have continued to pop up in the day since the overnight wreckage that left each of the several boats at least partially damaged.

“This is definitely the most boats we’ve had aground at one time,” said Culberson, who called 2016’s Saxon Harbor flash flooding that killed one person a worse event. “We’re lucky nobody got hurt.”