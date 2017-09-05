Senior Connections offers information on Medicare
Senior Connections is offering information on Medicare for people turning 65, on Social Security Disability for two years or those struggling to understand Medicare benefits during a special presentation.
Brenda Kohel, elder benefit specialist for Douglas County, introduces Gail Wickman, a counselor with the Wisconsin Board on Aging and Long Term Care's Medigap Part D Helpline. Wickman offers a free presentation on Medicare to discuss the prescription drug coverage and health care options under Medicare's various parts.
The presentation begins at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at the Superior Public Library.
To ensure adequate materials available, RSVP at (715) 394-3611 no later than Sept. 8.