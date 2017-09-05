Search
    Senior Connections offers information on Medicare

    By Superior Telegram Today at 3:23 p.m.

    Senior Connections is offering information on Medicare for people turning 65, on Social Security Disability for two years or those struggling to understand Medicare benefits during a special presentation.

    Brenda Kohel, elder benefit specialist for Douglas County, introduces Gail Wickman, a counselor with the Wisconsin Board on Aging and Long Term Care's Medigap Part D Helpline. Wickman offers a free presentation on Medicare to discuss the prescription drug coverage and health care options under Medicare's various parts.

    The presentation begins at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at the Superior Public Library.

    To ensure adequate materials available, RSVP at (715) 394-3611 no later than Sept. 8.

