Minn. woman shot several times inside home
FARMINGTON, Minn. -- A woman was shot in her Farmington home multiple times by a man she knew Sunday night, Sept. 3, police said.
The 25-year-old female victim, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to a hospital for surgery and was in stable condition Monday, according to a statement from the Farmington police.
The victim was reportedly attempting to go upstairs when she was shot three times. She then made it outside into the driveway, where she collapsed. Her parents, who she lives with, assisted her.
Nicholas Orion Carlson, 36, was arrested at 11 p.m. following 90 minutes of negotiations and booked into Dakota County jail early Monday morning on suspicion of first-degree assault. Charges have not yet been filed.