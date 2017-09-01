Trash collection delayed around holiday
All city offices, public works and the landfill are closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
That means trash won't be collected for residents with Monday garbage service.
City residents with Monday service are asked to have their garbage ready for collection by 7 a.m. Tuesday. All other residents should place their garbage out by 7 a.m. on their regularly scheduled day, but there may be delays in pickup.
The recycling schedule will be delayed one day for the holiday. Recycling questions can be directed to Hartels/DBJ at (218) 729-5446.