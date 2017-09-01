Heavy rain causes sewer overflow near Newton Creek

The overflow started at 7:45 p.m. and ended around 12:25 a.m. Sunday. An estimated 61,718 gallons of partially-treated sanitary sewer water overflowed in the area.

The overflow occurred because of heavy rain Saturday.

The Superior Environmental Services Division of Public Works personnel responded to the incident stopping the overflow. All necessary steps are being taken to limit any public health hazard or potentially harmful effects on the environment. The water that overflowed received a basic level of treatment before overflow, including the removal of floatable debris and the reduction of solids.

"Although water levels in the sanitary system are still high, I don't anticipate that any further overflows are imminent, said Jon Shamla, wastewater treatment engineering and operations manager.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was notified of the incident.

Residents should avoid contact with sanitary sewer overflow because of the potential for exposure to disease-causing organisms.