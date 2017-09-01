We owe the holiday to labor's accomplishments

The U.S. Department of Labor notes Labor Day as a "creation of the labor movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of our country." Furthermore, after a hard-earned week of work, know that this holiday weekend was designed to celebrate your efforts and for you to benefit from the fruits of your labor.

Douglas County offices will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. We will reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Two county government meetings are scheduled for next week:

The Transportation & Infrastructure Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Highway Department, 7417 County Road E, Hawthorne. County Highways C and Z need reconstruction, so the committee will be reviewing proposals from different firms that provide engineering design services. The proposed 2018 budget also will be reviewed.

Secondly, the Administration Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Room 207C of the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap St., Superior.

For more information on Douglas County government and meeting agendas, go to douglascountywi.org. I welcome your comments and suggestions and can be reached at (715) 395-1429 or aaron.fregard@douglascountywi.org.