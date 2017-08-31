Marshfield man dies in Lake Superior sailing accident

A woman still aboard called for assistance.

The U.S. Coast Guard found Szczytko unresponsive in the water. After recovering him, Coast Guard personnel initiated CPR and took him to the Washburn Marina where Washburn Ambulance, Ashland Fire Department Paramedics and Lifelink III were standing by. Continued resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Szczytko was not wearing a personal flotation device, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident, which occurred around 3:43 p.m. in the area between Houghton Point and Long Island, is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Bayfield County Sheriff's Office.