Construction continues as SHS prepares for students

A number of spaces were nearing completion, including the multi-purpose room and locker rooms.

As he took firefighters and journalists on tours of the building Tuesday, Olson stopped to greet a number of Superior High School graduates who were working on the project, laying tile, welding roof joists and performing other tasks.

When classes begin Sept. 5, the interior workers move to an afternoon schedule, beginning their work at 3:30 p.m., after the end of the school day. Students shouldn't see any workers in the building during the day, Olson said.

Construction workers at the site will also be wearing special vests imprinted with a Spartan-head logo, according to Kraus-Anderson senior project manager, Patrick Gallagher, as a safety measure so teachers and students will know they are supposed to be there.

Olson addressed a number of concerns he's heard from parents about the coming school year.

The link area, which was shut down and bisected with a road to allow heavy equipment access to what will be the school's new administration and kitchen areas, is once again connected.

The only lunchtime change students should see is a row of chairs and music stands stacked against the new instrument storage space on the south wall.

Band students will use the new multi-purpose room for classes, sharing it with the wrestling program.

Parking lots are paved and ready for use, although there will be fewer spots available this year.

The student parking lot northwest of the school will remain open, Olson said. Fenced-in areas between the lot and building will remain enclosed through the school year to provide a laydown site for construction material.

Students will also be able to access another 115 parking spots in the east lot across Spartan Drive, fewer than last year.

"We lost about 50 slots over there," Olson said.

Contractors will be utilizing the parking lot on the south side of North 28th Street by the soccer fields, so it will not be available to students, teachers or parents.

Teachers will be able to park in the northeast parking lot between the sports complex and the school. The newly-paved lot also has fewer spaces than before, about 85.

He said the school has an arrangement with the University of Wisconsin-Superior to use the Wessman Arena parking lot as overflow parking for teachers, and 21 staff members will park in the bus loop on the east side of the school.

Parents will still be able to drop off in the bus loop and the white-marked area along Spartan Drive. They can also drop off students and park along Catlin Avenue.

Buses will pick up and drop off students in the eastern lot beside the technical education workshops. The students will enter the school through door 14.

Classrooms in the circle portion of the school have waxed cement floors following this summer's asbestos abatement.

Reflective tape will be placed on the floors of the metal, wood and auto shops, tracing evacuation routes. Every classroom will have two exits, Olson said.

"Parents are worried about safety in the building," he said. "We wouldn't be opening up this place if we did not think it was safe."

While the main number to the high school remains the same, staff members have new extension numbers because the district switched to a new phone system.

Rolling with the changes

Social studies teacher Chad Postal has watched the landscape at the high school change over the summer while coaching the bigger, faster, stronger program.

"It looks pretty good now," he said.

Postal has been hearing positive feedback from returning teachers.

"I think everybody realizes that in a year we're going to be in a new facility and we're just going to deal with all the little things that come up and it's not going to be a big deal," he said. "It'll all be worth it in the end."

As with parking, classroom space will be a little tighter this year.

"There are a number of teachers who had to move because their area was destroyed," Olson said. "So they're on carts; they're sharing multiple rooms; their office space is a little smaller now than they would have wanted it."

From the beginning, he said, these teachers were part of the solution, working out ways to co-exist as the school is rebuilt around them.

The assistant principal gave a shout-out to the high school custodians and engineers for their teamwork and patience.

"They've done just a tremendous amount of work," Olson said. "Their schedule got very condensed with all the things they had to move."

There were times where equipment and classroom items had to be moved two or three different times, he said.

"We're all working together to get things done," said custodian Janet Anderson. "It's a team effort, no doubt about it."

Visit the district's redesigned website, www.superior.k12.wi.us, under the Superior High School tab for more information.