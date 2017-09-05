Douglas County man sentenced for drug trafficking, perjury

Justin Michael Schiffer, 34, pleaded no contest Aug. 18 in Douglas County Circuit Court to numerous offenses, many drug-related, spanning years.

He pleaded no contest to delivering schedule I, II narcotics connected to a Feb. 29, 2016, incident in the city of Superior and was sentenced to eight years in prison and four years of extended supervision. Schiffer also pleaded no contest to three counts of theft, three counts of bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of meth and maintaining a drug trafficking place, stemming from additional incidents in 2015, 2016 and 2017 in Douglas County. Judge George Glonek sentenced him to varying periods of incarceration for the convictions, from nine months in jail to three years in prison, to be served concurrent with the eight-year prison sentence.

Schiffer pleaded no contest to perjury before a court and three additional counts of bail jumping connected to a March 20 incident, in which Schiffer lied on the witness stand at a motion hearing for a Duluth man convicted of delivering heroin.

Glonek gave Schiffer a consecutive sentence of three years initial confinement and three years of extended supervision for those charges.

The trafficking charge dates back to December 2015, when Superior police conducted a search at an apartment on the 1600 block of Ogden Avenue. They found heroin, meth, drug paraphernalia and numerous cell phones in the apartment, according to the criminal complaint.

Schiffer told investigators that he owed a group of males several hundred dollars from previous heroin purchases. In order to pay back his drug debt, Schiffer said, he allowed them to stay at his residence and assisted them by delivering drugs.

Two other people were charged following the search — Shawna Lee Keeler, 27, of Superior and Michael Clark, 32, of Chicago.

In December 2016, Keeler pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and party to resisting or obstructing an officer, and was ordered to pay a fine. There is an open bench warrant for Clark, according to online court records.

In addition to court costs of about $3,500, Schiffer was also ordered to pay a civil judgment of $76,969. to cover the $75,000 signature bond forfeited when he failed to appear in court for an October 2016 hearing on five different cases.

When sentencing Schiffer, Judge George Glonek noted the Lake Nebagamon man had eight prior criminal convictions and a long history of substance abuse.