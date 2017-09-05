Lake Nebagamon man sentenced for battery
A Lake Nebagamon man will spend five years in prison for battering another man during an alcohol-fueled incident in January.
A Douglas County jury on June 21 found John Raymond Lundberg, 50, guilty of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree reckless injury and two counts of aggravated battery, all with the use of a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced last week in Douglas County Circuit Court. In addition to prison, he was given five years extended supervision, ordered to pay $2,639 in fines and court costs and have no contact with the victim.
According to the criminal complaint:
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a man bleeding to death at a home on East Wangerin Road the morning of Jan. 24. Deputies found a man on his knees on the side of the road covered in blood.
The man told deputies that he was driven by Lundberg to his residence the night before. The two were hanging out, listening to music and drinking. That morning, the man said Lundberg came up behind him and attacked him.
While deputies initially believed the incident to be a stabbing, they later determined that a shattered whiskey bottle had been the weapon used. The victim received 19 sutures for a laceration on his face, and suffered a probable concussion and bleeding in the tissues surrounding his brain.