Lake Nebagamon man sentenced for battery

According to the criminal complaint:

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a man bleeding to death at a home on East Wangerin Road the morning of Jan. 24. Deputies found a man on his knees on the side of the road covered in blood.

The man told deputies that he was driven by Lundberg to his residence the night before. The two were hanging out, listening to music and drinking. That morning, the man said Lundberg came up behind him and attacked him.

While deputies initially believed the incident to be a stabbing, they later determined that a shattered whiskey bottle had been the weapon used. The victim received 19 sutures for a laceration on his face, and suffered a probable concussion and bleeding in the tissues surrounding his brain.