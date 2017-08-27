Mowers at the Lakeville course noticed the Nazi symbol early Monday, according to www.golf.com, and the damage was documented, reported to the police and repaired before the club opened, according to a statement by the club.

“Perpetrators of these types of incidents are intent on spreading a message of hate and challenging the openness and respectful atmosphere of our community. Collectively, we reject these chilling acts and the hate they represent,” the council said in a prepared statement Thursday.

Club officials issued a statement saying they were “hurt and saddened” someone would vandalize the club. “We, in no way, stand for anything remotely related to that symbol, and we hope that swift justice is brought to the perpetrator(s) of this crime.”

The Lakeville police department said in a statement this week that it was actively investigating the incident and will pursue all applicable charges to anyone responsible.

“This hateful message does not represent the views of Lakeville residents and will not be tolerated,” the department statement said.

Police asked residents to be on the lookout for anyone causing damage and to call investigators with any information at 952-985-2800.