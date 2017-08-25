Superior BB gun vandal case wraps up

Superior police arrested a Superior teen, than 16, in April of 2016 in connection with the crimes. The overnight sprees of vehicle window shootings he was charged with appeared to be random, leaving damaged vehicles in neighborhoods throughout the city.

The shootings kept local window repair technicians busy and prompted a $2,000 reward for information leading to the culprit.

Investigations Sgt. Derrick Hughes with the Superior Police Department said he is aware of more than 100 victims whose vehicles were damaged during the shootings.

Those who received letters from the District Attorney's Office were asked to submit receipts for vehicle repair if they wished to claim restitution.