Belknap traffic changes lanes

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, traffic on the east end will be on the inside lanes of the new pavement to allow for work on the outside lanes. In particular, work next week in that area will concentrate on the north side sidewalk.

The next contractors meeting on the project, which is open to the public, is set for 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Superior Business Improvement District office, 823 Belknap St., lower level.