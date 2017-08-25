Superior man charged with 5th OWI

During his July 24 initial hearing, Anderson was released on a $1,000 cash bond and ordered not to possess or consume any alcoholic beverages and not operate a motor vehicle without a valid permit or license. His next court appearance is set for Oct. 13.

According to the criminal complaint: Superior Police Officer Jeff Harriman pulled over the vehicle Anderson was driving after it failed to make a complete stop at North 40th Street and Henry Cohen Drive. Harriman activated his squad lights, but the vehicle didn't stop and again failed to make a complete stop at the corner of Tower Avenue and North 40th Street. Harriman activated his siren and the vehicle stopped.

Harriman could smell the odor of intoxicants coming from inside the vehicle and could see Anderson's eyes were glassy. He fell into the officer when exiting the vehicle and his balance was quite poor.

Anderson told Harriman he had been drinking that night and had "a few." He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and officers were unable to get a usable breath sample.

According to the complaint, Anderson has four prior convictions for operating while intoxicated — one in Nevada, three in Wisconsin. The most recent was in 2013.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $25,000.