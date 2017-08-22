Maple school district seeks community counsel

The meeting will focus on student and programming needs in district schools. The district plans to share its funding concerns due to declining enrollment and the reduction in State Equalized Aid.

All interested parents and community members are invited to attend. In particular, the district is looking for residents who feel they are community leaders to attend and help share the information provided.

The public's input would be appreciated as to what programs are a priority and what people would or would not support through a potential referendum for operational needs April 3.

The district's goal is to maintain high quality programs for its students. In order to keep excellent teachers and support staff, the Maple school district needs to be competitive with wages and keep smaller class sizes for students.

At the meeting, officials will share the multiple cost-saving measures already taken over the last 10 years.

A community survey is being developed and would be ready for review and feedback at the meeting. A final draft would be provided to the School District of Maple Board of Education for approval on Sept. 11.

The survey will ask for each person to share which of the needs he or she would or would not support. It will be mailed the first week in October to every household in the district, along with information on how to complete the survey online.

Those families who do not wish to complete the survey online may complete the mailed paper copy of the survey and drop it off at any school in the district. The completion deadline for the surveys is the end of October.

Another community meeting is planned for 5 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Patricia Luostari Auditorium at Northwestern High School.

For more information, go to at www.nw-tigers.org.