Home damaged by fire near electrical service

The fire occurred near the main electrical service, according to a news release issued by the Superior Fire Department. Fire crews had to wait for the power to be cut before fighting the fire. The fire department remained on the scene until about 2 p.m.

According to Battalion Chief Steven Edwards, no one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage.

The Superior Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the scene.