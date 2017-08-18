County treasurer works with taxpayers

As we get ready for the 2018 budget, we are proud to report that Douglas County last month received its fifth consecutive Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association for its 2017 budget. The award represents a significant achievement. It reflects the commitment of our staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

The County Treasurer's office is responsible for collecting taxes. Our treasurer, Carol Jones, feels it is important to work with the taxpayers who have fallen behind in their property taxes.

"We go above and beyond what is required by state statute by contacting the taxpayers by mail, phone, or even in person if needed to make sure they are aware of their options so they don't lose their property," Jones said. She added, "I work with the town and village officials, city councilors and county board members as they are very knowledgeable about the citizens in their districts. We also offer payment plans whenever possible. I feel this is important as our goal is to collect real estate taxes, not displace people. We have just started the tax deed process on the 2014 taxes and will continue to work diligently to contact the delinquent taxpayers."

One county government meeting is scheduled for next week. The Health and Human Services Committee meets at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 207C of the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap St., Superior.

All meeting agendas are available on our website. For more information on Douglas County government, go to douglascountywi.org.