The group's president removed several posts from its Facebook page late Monday night after concerns were raised about their content.

Among the posts removed was one from Aug. 11 that, according to WDIO-TV, read in part: "There is a cozy thought to the USA killing millions. I mean we spend all this money on the miltary (sic), why not use it?"

Another was a photo with the caption: "Nationalism is beautiful."

A statement posted to Facebook late Monday night by Kynze Lundeen, president of UMD College Republicans, referred to a single post that "was very inappropriate and not representing the values of our organization. The UMD College Republicans do not agree with, nor condone the content of this tasteless post. Once I had seen the post promoting this behavior, I immediately removed it."

Lundeen wrote that the unnamed vice president who made the post stepped down from that role and was removed as an an administrator for the Facebook page. Lundeen said she also contacted state GOP and College Republicans officials, as well as UMD Vice Chancellor for Student Life Lisa Erwin, to discuss the situation.

"I will not lead a club that condones this type of behavior. We have taken immediate action to ensure that this does not happen again, and will continue to work with those we have contacted to ensure this is handled correctly," Lundeen wrote.

UMD officials told WDIO that they applauded Lundeen's actions to remove and condemn the posts. Chancellor Lendley Black told WDIO that the posts went against the university's commitment to creating a positive and inclusive place.