Public record

July 10

Courtney Mae Sanders, 25, 2027 E. Eighth St., operating while revoked, no contest plea, $443 court costs; failure to install ignition interlock, no contest plea, $150 fine and court costs; disorderly conduct, deferred judgment of conviction terminated, one year of probation, two days jail, $443 court costs, random urinalysis.

Timothy Francis Griffin, 39, 1121 N. 19th St., disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 90 days jail, $443 court costs.

Jack Andrew Yelle, 23, Duluth, possession of marijuana amended to an ordinance violation, no contest plea, $264 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Jazmyn Aleene Pederson, 18, 1905 Baxter Ave., obstructing an officer, no contest plea, $516 fine and court costs.

July 13

Angela Gloria Hansen, 44, 1304 N. 11th St., arson of building without owner's consent, no contest plea, 10 years of probation, six months jail, Huber release for work and counseling, $68,068 restitution, $7,325 fine and court costs; obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Anthony Philip Bunnell, 36, first-degree child sex assault, no contest plea, 20 years in prison, 20 years extended supervision, no contact with minors, no contact with victim, register as sex offender, $355 court costs; bail jumping, dismissed.

Lauri Renae Gage, 43, Two Harbors, Minn., theft, three counts credit card fraud, all as a repeater, guilty pleas, two years of probation, 30 days jail, random urinalysis, absolute sobriety, $85 restitution, $452 court costs; three counts repeater identity theft, dismissed.

Charles Earl Lee Jr., 42, Washburn, N.D., second offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, no contest plea, 20 days jail, Huber work release, $1,555 fine, 16-month driver's license revocation, alcohol assessment, safety plan, ignition interlock; second offense operating while intoxicated, dismissed.

Cynthia Kay Faria-Wells, 53, 2713 E. Fourth St., intentionally contribute to delinquency of a child amended to a misdemeanor, resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest pleas, deferred judgment of conviction; party to possession with intent to deliver counterfeit non-narcotic, intentionally sell dangerous weapon to child, theft, 11 counts bail jumping, dismissed.

July 14

Alaysha Serene Phillips, 46, 717 Clough Ave., obstructing an officer, no contest plea, deferred judgment of conviction; aiding a felon, dismissed.

Tyrone Jose Bradford, 52, 1616 N. 16th St., No. 3, domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 17 days jail, $443 court costs.

Danielle Nicole Alborn, 34, Duluth, resisting an officer amended to an ordinance violation, no contest plea, $390 fine and court costs.

Charles Tyler Garvey, 26, Solon Springs, domestic criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, bail jumping, guilty pleas, one year probation, 11 days jail, $986 court costs; six additional counts bail jumping, additional count theft, theft by acquisition of a credit card, dismissed.

David James Brett, 53, 1318 E. Seventh St., domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, one year of probation, absolute sobriety, two days jail, $543 court costs; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Timothy Michael Kielb, 50, Fridley, Minn., party to burglary, guilty plea, five years of probation, 115 days jail, restitution to be determined, $518 court costs.

Adrienne Michelle Kilsdonk, 38, 2433 Banks Ave., operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, amended to misdemeanor take and drive abandoned vehicle without consent, no contest plea, one year of probation, two days jail, $526 fine and court costs; hit and run involving injury, reckless driving causing bodily harm, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Tonia Melissa Estrada, 30, 6206 Ogden Ave., criminal damage to property, no contest plea, $423 restitution, $285 court costs.

Coltten Dean Davey, 21, 2215 Hammond Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia amended to an ordinance violation, no contest plea, $182 fine; seat belt violation, no contest plea, $10 fine; no valid driver's license, possession of marijuana, dismissed.

David William LaBarge, 28, D3 Linden Court, domestic criminal damage to property, domestic battery, guilty pleas, two years of probation; second offense operating while intoxicated, guilty plea, 10 days jail, $1,429 fine, 12-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment. Bail jumping, third offense operating while intoxicated, guilty pleas, 60 days jail, concurrent, $1,744 fine, 24-month driver's license revocation, alcohol assessment, safety plan, ignition interlock 12 months, consecutive; resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping, guilty pleas, 60 days jail, consecutive, court costs. Domestic disorderly conduct, additional count domestic battery, three counts operating while revoked, two counts failure to install ignition interlock, possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and two additional counts bail jumping, dismissed.

Philip John Hart, 43, 1824 Central Ave., disorderly conduct, guilty plea, two days jail, $516 fine and court costs; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Eric Michael Johnson, 32, 1107 N. Seventh St., criminal trespass to dwelling, domestic disorderly conduct, no contest pleas, 17 days jail, $543 court costs.

July 15

Mark David Kilpela, 49, Hibbing, Minn., domestic criminal damage to property, deferred judgment of conviction terminated, 60 days jail, Huber work release, $343 court costs.

July 17

William Deshawn Paige, 29, Duluth, possession of marijuana, bail jumping, no contest pleas, 90 days jail, $440 court costs; possession of an illegally-obtained prescription, dismissed.

July 21

Robert Steven Anderson, 39, Iron River, possession of marijuana amended to an ordinance violation, guilty plea, $264 fine.

Alisha Lee Boettcher, 27, 720 Bridge Ave., second and subsequent offense possession of meth, no contest plea, three years of probation, 12 days jail, absolute sobriety, random urinalysis, drug treatment court; possession of an illegally obtained prescription, resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.