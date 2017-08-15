Police department accepts applications for Citizens Academy

Superior police officers show you how the police department operates within our community. The program provides a great deal of information and gives you a hands-on experience in many law enforcement related topics.

The academy begins Sept. 13 with classes held 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday for eight weeks. One class is held 8 a.m. to noon on a Saturday to demonstrate practical exercises.

Graduation is held Nov. 1.

In order to qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years of age, and reside or work in Superior. They must agree to a simple background investigation, with no previous felony convictions or habitual violations of the law. Participants should be persons of good standing in the community. They must also be willing to commit to this nine-session program.

The final selection of academy participants is made by the Chief of Police. All applications must be returned to the Superior Police Department by Sept. 1. Class size is limited to 25 students. Applicants who are selected will be notified in writing.

Applications are available by: visiting the police department's page at www.ci.superior.wi.us/174/Police-Department and clicking on the Citizens' Academy tab. You can pick up an application at the police department or call (715) 395-7450 to have one mailed to you.