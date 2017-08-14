James Alex Fields Jr., 20, appeared via a video link from Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail in a striped gray and white prison uniform.

The judge informed Fields that he was charged with a number of felonies, including murder and malicious wounding. He was charged with one count of murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of hit-and-run.

When asked if he was able to afford an attorney, Fields responded "no, sir."

The judge informed Fields that he could not be defended by the Charlottesville Public Defender's Office because a relative of someone who works for the office had been involved in Saturday's incident, without being more specific.

Fields said "no sir,"when asked if he has any ties to the Charlottesville community.

"I'm going to make a decision that you could not have a bond until you see your attorney," the judge said.

The Judge appointed Charles Weber to represent Fields. He set 11 a.m. Aug. 25 as the possible next court appearance. The judge asked Fields if understood everything that had taken place, and he responded "yes, sir."