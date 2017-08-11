Public record

Jennifer Alice Chatterson, 35, Duluth, disorderly conduct, guilty plea, 25 days jail, $443 court costs.

Joshua Earl Lucas, 32, South Range, resisting an officer, no contest plea, three months jail, Huber work release, $443 court costs; possession of illegally-obtained prescription, no contest plea, 60 days jail, concurrent.

Evan Jerrod Jackson, 31, 1805 Butler Ave., resisting an officer, dismissed.

Shayna Lee Hill, 28, 1919 Lamborn Ave., theft, dismissed.