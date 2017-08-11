Earth Rider equips its brewery for fall delivery

Earth Rider's brewing operations will occupy a 16,300-square-foot facility at the base of the B Blatnik Bridge, 1617 N. Third St., Superior.

W.M. Sprinkman Corp. of Waukesha, Wis., manufactured Earth Rider's brew house equipment using American steel. The state-of-the-art equipment will be used to make independently brewed, world-class beer for residents around Lake Superior, according to Earth Rider Founder Tim Nelson..

Twin Ports' contractors Electric Systems, JAMAR and J.R. Jensen perform the installation work over the next several weeks.

Earth Rider expects to pour its first beers sometime in October.

Nelson launched Minnesota's fifth craft brewery, Fitger's Brewhouse, in 1995. He utilized his own brewery think tank, Bev-Craft, in formulating plans for Earth Rider. Bev-Craft is a brewery consulting group that supports a network of breweries with business, brewing, branding and sales expertise.

The Earth Rider Brewery project budget will exceed $2.5 million in private investment with support from the city of Superior, Superior Choice Credit Union, Wisconsin Business Development, Douglas County Revolving Loan Fund, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Northeast Entrepreneur Fund and APEX.

It has been 50 years since Northern Brewing Company shuttered its operation in 1967, making Earth Rider the first production brewery in Superior in 50 years.