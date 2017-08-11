Police seize synthetic marijuana at Superior motel

Randall Ian Washington, 38, faces one count felony possession with intent to deliver synthetic marijuana and one count possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

According to the criminal complaint:

Superior police went to the motel Aug. 1 searching for a female runaway who was supposedly staying there. They arrested Washington on a warrant.

In his room, police reported finding 197.87 grams — almost 7 ounces — of synthetic marijuana, including 26 small jeweler's bags packaged for delivery. The complaint states officers also found a digital scale, drug paraphernalia and a book with pages cut out of it to make a secret compartment in the room.

If convicted, Washington faces a maximum penalty of 42 months of imprisonment for the felony, six months for the misdemeanor.

He waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday and his next court appearance is set for Oct. 9.

In addition to $1,000 cash bail, Washington was ordered to have no contact with the motel or a minor female. He was also ordered not to use or possess any controlled substances or drug paraphernalia.