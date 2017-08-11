Police seize synthetic marijuana at Superior motel
A Duluth man is facing charges in Douglas County Circuit Court after police reported finding both real and synthetic marijuana in his Superior motel room.
Randall Ian Washington, 38, faces one count felony possession with intent to deliver synthetic marijuana and one count possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint:
Superior police went to the motel Aug. 1 searching for a female runaway who was supposedly staying there. They arrested Washington on a warrant.
In his room, police reported finding 197.87 grams — almost 7 ounces — of synthetic marijuana, including 26 small jeweler's bags packaged for delivery. The complaint states officers also found a digital scale, drug paraphernalia and a book with pages cut out of it to make a secret compartment in the room.
If convicted, Washington faces a maximum penalty of 42 months of imprisonment for the felony, six months for the misdemeanor.
He waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday and his next court appearance is set for Oct. 9.
In addition to $1,000 cash bail, Washington was ordered to have no contact with the motel or a minor female. He was also ordered not to use or possess any controlled substances or drug paraphernalia.