Bong Center show highlights military, civilian vehicles

This year's event features the newly acquired M60 tank along with an operational M4A3 Sherman Tank that you can crawl into and start up.

In addition, the Wisconsin National Guard and Coast Guard are providing numerous vehicles and a boat for the show.

The Twin Ports Mustang & Ford Car Club will be hosting a Show 'N' Shine for civilian cars and Benna Ford will showcase many of its new 2017 models.

In addition, there will be a live broadcast from KQ95 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For the kids, this year's show also features music by Deepwater Studio with a wide range of bands playing music all day.

In addition, there will be World War II re-enactors from Fox Company, 2nd Battalion 502nd 101st Airborne. They will host a WWII weapons demonstration along with a paratrooper jump demonstration for kids.

Finally, the Center is hosting a military book sale and the Bong Book Club is hosting a bake sale.

Admission is $5 and includes admission into the center for the entire day. Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

The show is located in the Bong Center parking lot, 305 Harbor View Parkway, next to Perkins. Visitors are asked to park in the green space across from Marina Drive. We will have golf carts on hand to assist elderly or handicapped visitors.

For more information, visit bvhcenter.org.