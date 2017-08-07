Charges: Man left to buy drugs before Tower fire that killed infant nephew
The infant boy who died in a house fire in Tower last week had been left home alone while his uncle, who had been watching the child, left to go buy "controlled substances," according to charges filed Monday.
Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski, 24, of Hibbing was charged in State District Court in Virginia on Monday with four counts — including second-degree manslaughter — in connection with the death of 11-month-old Bentley Joe Lewis Koski last Wednesday morning.
If convicted on the most serious charge, Bonacci-Koski faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
According to the criminal complaint, Bentley had been left in the care of Bonacci-Koski while the infant's parents were gone for the night. Bonacci-Koski spoke with investigators after the fire, and "it was determined that he had left the child ... in order to go buy controlled substances."
After being gone a couple hours Wednesday morning, Bonacci-Koski saw fire trucks going to the residence in Tower, the complaint states. He went to the home but left without speaking to firefighters, and later stole a Jeep and left town. He was arrested later that day.
The child was found with soot in his airway and stomach, the complaint states.