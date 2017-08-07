"Overwhelmed by all the support I have received. Thank you," Bolling wrote. "I look forward to clearing my name asap." A Huffington Post report earlier disclosed allegations that Bolling had sent lewd messages to colleagues via smartphone.

"Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway," the network said in a statement on Saturday.

Bolling, a former commodities trader and best-selling author, had been a longtime co-host of "The Five," and more recently helped launch a new late-afternoon show, "The Fox News Specialists." He also anchors the Fox News program Both Fox News and Fox Business expect to use rotating substitute hosts in Bolling's place. On Twitter, Bolling's name has been removed from the feed devoted to the "Specialists" program.

The allegations are the most recent to surface against employees at Fox News, which has worked in recent months to purge itself of the corporate culture fostered by former CEO Roger Ailes.

The continuing allegations raise issues for the network's parent company, 21st Century Fox, which is working to acquire the rest of European broadcaster Sky PLC that it does not already own. Attorneys for several employees who have sued Fox News and activists have used the accusations to suggest British regulators not approve the proposed transaction, which remains under government review.