Crash sends 2 to the hospital

The accident occurred around 6:39 a.m. at 39th Avenue East and East Second Street.

According to police, witnesses reported that a black Mazda CX-9 had a green arrow for a left turn at the intersection. A red 2014 Toyota Corolla that was traveling south bound failed to stop for the red light and struck the Mazda broad side, sending the Mazda into a light pole.

Both parties were extricated from their vehicles and transported to local hospitals.

The preliminary investigation at the scene left officers to suspect impairment on the part of the operator of the Toyota Corolla. An evidentiary blood draw was collected from her at the hospital.

The police did not release names of the parties involved in the crash and the condition of the parties was not known.

The Superior Fire Department also responded to the crash.