All students and staff at the private school are safe, the school said in its Facebook page.

Crews were searching for “spaces where people could be surviving in there and trying to move the rubble in a way and access those spaces in a way that won’t cause further damage,” said Bryan Tyner, assistant Minneapolis fire chief.

Tyner emphasized that the one accounted for might not even be in the building. He said contract workers were in the building working on the boiler system when the natural gas explosion occurred.

One person previously unaccounted for had been found safe and not at the site.

Three people were in critical condition and four people in serious condition at 1 p.m., said Jim Miner, chief of emergency services at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

The initial call came in about 10:10 a.m. as a building explosion with people possibly trapped.

By noon, the fire was out and all the undamaged parts of the building in the 3100 block of West River Parkway had been searched and cleared, Tyner said.

“It had to be a significant explosion that would take out that brick and cause the building to collapse,” Tyner said in a media update at the scene.

Minneapolis issued a permit June 7 to Master Mechanical Inc. of Eagan for “gas piping and hooking up meter” at the address.

Taylor Ann Grand lives in the neighboring Danish American Center, where she is the caretaker.

“I felt it in my body more than I heard it,” she said. “My first thought was that has to be an earthquake.”

The explosion was thought to have taken place among one of the older parts of the building, neighbors and one student reported.

Taytum Rhoades, a student and member of the girls varsity basketball team, was practicing in the neighboring gymnasium with about a half dozen other girls when the building shook and lights went out.

“Parts of the ceiling sort of collapsed and things were falling,” she said as she left the scene with a family friend who had gone to pick her up after practice.

“Our coach, Josh Thurow, told us to run, so we all started running toward the exit,” said Rhoades, a resident of St. Paul’s Mac-Groveland neighborhood entering her junior year.

“We left everything,” she said. Then she looked down at the basketball in her hand. “Well, I guess I hung onto the ball. I wasn’t really thinking.”

What followed was a surreal experience, as the students and their coach encountered smoke-filled hallways and odd sight lines as they made their way outside.

“I could see inside a Spanish class. I could see what was written on the board. It was weird.”

She saw others stranded on a roof of a connected building. She said when firefighters arrived, all were able to be safely evacuated from the roof. Tyner confirmed that three people were rescued from the roof.

“When it first happened, we didn’t really think it was all that serious. But when we got outside and saw everything, we were all so relieved and happy that we made it out.”

The St. Paul Fire Department was among the neighboring agencies that sent crews to the scene to assist.

Judith Lies lives across 31st Street from the gym.

Her first inkling: “The loudest sound I ever heard,” she said. “My hearing is still affected. Everything shook. All the cupboard doors were blown open.”

She said a cloud of smoke and debris made it impossible to see what happened, but she saw young people on the athletic field to the west of the building running in the opposite direction.

“I knew something bad had happened,” she said.

She and several other neighbors complimented the rapid response of fire and police.

“And we’re so thankful this wasn’t a school day,” Lies said.

One of the first things John Barron saw in the immediate aftermath of the explosion were his neighbors running toward the scene.

Barron, who lives west of the athletic fields west of campus, said it wasn’t clear how to get past the fenced-in fields, but at least some of his neighbors did, as they began removing cinderblocks and bricks in an effort to get to potential survivors.

One neighbor, a Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy Paul Meskan, told Barron that he was able to extricate one person from the rubble — alive — shortly before on-duty emergency responders arrived and took over the efforts.

Minnehaha Academy told its families that the gas leak and explosion affected only its Upper Campus, in a statement on its Facebook page. “If you need to pick up a person from the school, pick up on Edmond Blvd. We will keep you informed as we learn more.”

The situation at the Upper School was being managed by Minneapolis emergency personnel, it said. “… Summer Program students and staff are accounted for and safe. Afternoon camps will continue as planned with the exception of woodworking and drivers ed. Parents may pick up children at the Lower Campus if they do choose, or pick up at the regular time,” it said.

Gov. Mark Dayton issued a statement saying his office was in continuous contact with Minneapolis officials.

“The State will provide any and all resources necessary to aid first responders in their efforts to ensure the safety of all those impacted by this morning’s explosion,” Dayton said.

Minnehaha Academy is a Christian college prep school, serving students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Even though it is summer break, many students, teachers and coaches were at the school for sport programs, summer school and other activities.

Sara Jacobson, executive director of institutional advancement at the school, said about a dozen students in Upper School gym are all OK.