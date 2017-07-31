Rock Brigade rocks street dance
The band Rock Brigade lit up the stage Saturday night outside of Grizzly's in Superior for the 2017 Street Dance of the Summer, benefitting the athletic and academic teams at Superior High School.
Hundreds came out to listen to tunes from the 1980s performed by Mike Weinandt, Ryan Van Slooten, Aaron Ashley, Matt LeBard and Glen Bayless.