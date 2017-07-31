Rock Brigade rocks street dance

Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com Matt LeBard, left, and Ryan Van Slooten, perform with Rock Brigade at the 2017 Street Dance of the Summer outside on Grizzly's in Superior on Saturday night.

The band Rock Brigade lit up the stage Saturday night outside of Grizzly's in Superior for the 2017 Street Dance of the Summer, benefitting the athletic and academic teams at Superior High School.