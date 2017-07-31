Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Rock Brigade rocks street dance

    By Superior Telegram on Jul 31, 2017 at 3:33 p.m.
    Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com Matt LeBard, left, and Ryan Van Slooten, perform with Rock Brigade at the 2017 Street Dance of the Summer outside on Grizzly's in Superior on Saturday night. 1 / 23
    2 / 23
    3 / 23
    4 / 23
    5 / 23
    6 / 23
    7 / 23
    8 / 23
    9 / 23
    10 / 23
    11 / 23
    12 / 23
    13 / 23
    14 / 23
    15 / 23
    16 / 23
    17 / 23
    18 / 23
    19 / 23
    20 / 23
    21 / 23
    22 / 23
    23 / 23

    The band Rock Brigade lit up the stage Saturday night outside of Grizzly's in Superior for the 2017 Street Dance of the Summer, benefitting the athletic and academic teams at Superior High School.

    Hundreds came out to listen to tunes from the 1980s performed by Mike Weinandt, Ryan Van Slooten, Aaron Ashley, Matt LeBard and Glen Bayless.

    Explore related topics:News
    Advertisement
    randomness