He was last seen in the northwest part of Bemidji in leg shackles and a waist belt with restraints and an orange jumpsuit, according to a release posted to the Bemidji Police Department’s Facebook page.

Major is described as a Native American male, 5'10, 195 pounds with black hair and facial hair and hazel eyes. Major has a tattoo on his neck that says "Victoria."

Police say Major is considered dangerous and advised the public not to attempt to make contact with the male, but call 911 immediately if you have seen him or know his location.

A Code Red Alert was sent out at approximately 5 a.m. Friday morning.