Selling principles course returns to WITC
After a 10-year hiatus, Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College is bringing back its selling principles class this fall. Several business owners had lamented that local sales training was not available. They asked for a comeback of the selling principles course previously offered by WITC, and the school agreed.
The course offers ideas and concepts that, when implemented, can increase sales performance for the salesperson and their organization. Students will develop customer-focused sales strategies and presentations directly related to their own organization's current products and services.
Selling principles is an in-person course at the Rice Lake campus and by ITV at the Superior, Ashland and New Richmond campuses starting Aug. 29.