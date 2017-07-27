"We're going to kill all of ya," Amber Elizabeth Hensley said, looking directly at a cell phone camera held by Sarah Hassan, a 21-year-old Somali-American from Fargo. "We're going to kill every single one of you (expletive) Muslims."

Hassan told reporters she had to record the Tuesday, July 25, encounter in the 13th Avenue South Walmart parking lot. "You know if I tell anybody about it, people are not going to believe it. I said we need evidence for that."

Hensley apologized to the women on her now-inaccessible Facebook account but alleged there was more to the incident that hadn't been recorded, including one of the Muslim women calling her a "fat b-tch" and insulting Jesus. "But there are absolutely no excuses. I am in tears with regret and will take any form of punishment deemed fit."

Hassan acknowledged that she did respond by calling Hensley "fat," which was also caught on video, but denied insulting Jesus, considered by Muslims to be a great prophet. "I don't even know what to say to people when they start abusing me."

Hensley's tirade has apparently cost her her job at Horab & Wentz, a Fargo accounting firm, according to a person who identified himself as a partner there. "Our phone has been ringing this morning hundreds of times. It's ringing right now," the man said, referring to the video's viral nature and the backlash it was bringing. "We're the ones getting the brunt of this. No one else is."

Attempts to contact Hensley by phone and at her Mapleton home were unsuccessful. A man answering to "Mr. Hensley" said she was sleeping and had asked not to be disturbed. He wouldn't respond to other questions.

'That was really scary'

The 27-second video that Hassan produced appears to be four shorter videos stitched together.

Hassan said she had initially used Snapchat, a social media app that records videos that last a maximum of 10 seconds. All the videos she has, she said, are in the 27-second video.

In one segment, Hassan is heard calling Hensley a "racist" and says she is not going back to her country while Hensley points at the camera while saying "I'm an American; you're not." In another, Hassan asks "What are you gonna do?" only to have Hensley lean over and, lowering her voice, say, "We're going to kill all of ya." Hassan replied "You're fat, you can't do anything."

"It was not a Christian like thing to do AT ALL and wish I could take it back, but I lost my cool and I can't. I am terribly sorry," Hensley wrote in her Facebook post. "I just wish that the whole video could be shown. And the things that were stated before she starts taping. She had parked way too close to my car and I couldn't get in, when I asked her to move she refused, I asked her again and she swore at me calling me a fat b-tch."

According to Hassan, her sister, 20-year-old Leyla, had just parked the car next to Hensley's car. With them was their friend Rowda Soyan, 23. All three are Somali-Americans from Fargo and, following their Muslim tradition, cover their hair with a scarf.

When Hensley came out of the store and found the car parked too close to hers, she mocked Leyla Hassan's misaligned eyes, saying they were obviously the reason for the bad parking job, according to Sarah Hassan, who tried to defend her sister by demanding to know what Hensley was getting at. It's a sore topic, Sarah Hassan said, because her sister needs surgery but insurance won't cover it.

Leyla Hassan said she apologized to Hensley for parking too close and tried to pull out to avoid confrontation. But she said she couldn't because Hensley got so close she worried she'd run over the woman's toes.

In the meantime, the confrontation between Hensley and Sarah Hassan was heating up.

Hassan said Hensley pointed to a Donald-Trump campaign sticker on her car and told the Muslim women he would deport them. Hensley also told them that Muslims were all going to hell, Hassan said, and had made the threat about killing Muslims at least once before she started recording.

"The way she was staring at me — that was really scary," Hassan said. "That's why we had to call the police and tell them about everything."

Hensley also said on her Facebook apology that one of the Muslim women said something derogatory about Jesus Christ.

Sarah Hassan said that never happened. "We Muslims, we believe in Jesus, too," she said. "If I abuse Jesus it's like I'm abusing my own god and I not going to be considered a Muslim."

Jesus, known as Isa, is considered by Muslims to be a great prophet and that Muhammad was his successor.

Trump's shadow

The Hassan sisters and Soyan told reporters they regularly receive insults from strangers in Fargo, though mostly of the "Go back to your own country" or "Speak English when you're in America" variety. Hensley's threatening message was the worst they've seen, they said.

But the insults are a relatively recent thing.

"It just started with the election and whatever's going on," Soyan said.

Sarah Hassan said after Donald Trump won the presidential election she was insulted at work for greeting a fellow Somali-American in their language. She said the offenders were fired but she quit anyway.

Trump is known for making uncharitable statements about Muslims, including the false claim that Muslims in New Jersey celebrated 9/11. In more recent news, the president has issued a ban on travel from six predominantly Muslim countries, Somalia among them, because he believes people from these countries could be sleeper agents for terrorist organizations.

The Hassan sisters said their family actually fled Somalia because of the threat of Al Shabab, a terrorist group affiliated with Al Qaeda.

Hensley has expressed support for Trump on her Twitter account. Parked at her Mapleton home is a pickup with stickers in the window supporting Trump and the Trump-Pence presidential ticket.

The 27-second video, though, was never meant to make a statement, according to the three Muslim women. They said they initially shared the Snapchat videos with friends and hadn't expected to get so much attention, which so far has been predominantly positive.

Hukun Abdullahi, who runs the Afro American Development Association in Moorhead, said he was the one who encouraged them to share the videos widely as an example for other immigrants facing abuse.

"Some of us, the immigrants, sometimes they fear to film the incident when it's happening," he said. They'll learn now that nothing will happen to them if they film their abusers, he said.

Despite the harsh words against them, the three women said they don't hold a grudge against Hensley. Asked if they would sit down with her if she came to them to apologize, they said they would.

"Of course, everybody makes mistakes, you know," Sarah Hassan said. "If she said 'sorry,' of course, we're going to accept her. And maybe she had a bad day. We don't want to increase the problem. People are following her now and saying mean stuff to her, too. Whatever happens, she's a human being in the end."