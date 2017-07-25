"I thought we'd do it a couple times a year," Reid said of the couple's hiking habits, noting he at first merely wanted to avoid walking on pavement. "Then we got addicted. I think that's the best way to say it. We got addicted to the woods."

Since the duo discovered their thirst for hiking, Reid and Jayne Freij have hiked more than 80 trails between northern Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota. The pair are now so knowledgeable of local paths and beyond, they sometimes give informational presentations on trails in the Chippewa Valley for those interested in getting started. They most recently presented at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, and Reid is next slated to present for a learning and retirement group in fall.

Reid, an author, has written descriptions of some local trails for Volume One magazine. It wasn't so long ago that Reid and Freij were relying on similar trail descriptions as eager, beginning hikers.

They scoured various other websites and talked to experienced hikers. Now, they say, they're at the point where they like to discover new trails.

"There were always times when we were driving through," Freij said of the drive to their cabin in Rhinelander, "and I'd think, 'I wish I was out there in the woods instead of zipping by it.' "

"And we didn't act on it," Reid added. "We just kinda admired the woods from the car. We'd drive past a state park and not go in it ... Now we like to say that we drool when we see the brown signs on the road."

And once they began setting foot on new dirt often, Reid and Freij started keeping track of all the trails they were doing within a one-year period. At the end of each hike, Reid said, he and Freij craft a number out of impermanent materials, such as rocks or ferns, to represent the number of trails they've hiked so far that year. They snap a photo, post it to Facebook and record the hike in their notebook to keep track.

The first year they hiked 26 trails, which jumped to 83 the next year. So far, they've hiked 64 trails this year and hope to make it to 100.

"If we have a day off, we don't say, 'Do you want to go on a hike?' We say, 'Where are we going hiking?' " Reid said. "It's already predetermined that we're going to go somewhere."

While their all-time favorite trails aren't in the Chippewa Valley — the duo say the best trail they've encountered so far is on the Ice Age Trail in Wisconsin — but they're fond of Beaver Creek Reserve north of Fall Creek and Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area between Menomonie and Colfax.

Over the years, Reid joked that he and his wife have become "trail snobs." Reid prefers trails that are loops rather than a straight line, have some element of water, have a variety of elevations and are well-groomed.

In the coming years, Reid said he's looking forward to hiking the Gibraltar Rock segment of the Ice Age Trail and St. Peter's Dome.

Freij is just happy to be outside with Reid.

"The locations just don't matter to me, as long as I'm out in the woods," Freij said. "I just like to be in a remote area and get some exercise."