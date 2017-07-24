Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Two badly hurt in head-on collision in Hermantown

    Posted Today at 10:03 a.m.

    Forum News Service

    Two people were taken to Duluth hospitals following a head-on collision Sunday on U.S. Highway 2 near Hermantown Road.

    Scott Dean Murphy, 60, of Proctor, was taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, and Brandon Puchalla, 29, of Superior, was transported to St. Luke’s hospital — both with life-threatening injuries, the Minnesota State Patrol reported in a news release.

    Murphy remained in critical condition Monday, a hospital official told the News Tribune. An update on Puchalla’s condition was not immediately available.

    A passenger in Murphy’s vehicle, Colleen Ruth Murphy, 60, of Proctor, was also taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

    According to the Patrol, a Toyota Corolla driven by Puchalla was traveling west on Highway 2 when it crossed the centerline and struck the Suzuki Aerio Premium driven by Scott Murphy just before 6:30 p.m.

    Puchalla was not wearing his seatbelt, said the State Patrol.

    The Hermantown Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

    Explore related topics:Newssuperiorduluthhermantownauto
    Advertisement