Come the first week of August, when a new bridge opens 2 miles south in Oak Park Heights and the Stillwater Lift Bridge closes to vehicle traffic, Gerry Brine will finally have a chance to run his family's business without a constant stream of traffic clogging Main Street.

Just around the corner from Brine's, the two-block stretch of Chestnut Street leading to the lift bridge will be converted to a pedestrian plaza, and the bridge itself will become part of a biking and walking trail.

"Stillwater residents are going to come back downtown now," Brine said. "People have avoided downtown just because it's been too hard to get down here."

With 17,000 vehicle trips a day across the two-lane bridge — and the bridge closing to traffic to lift for boats up to 22 times daily — traffic jams are frequent on Main and Chestnut streets and several blocks up the hill.

"Downtown will change from being vehicle-dominant to pedestrian-dominant," said Community Development Director Bill Turnblad — a change he calls a "monumental moment in the city's history."

Chris Kohtz, the owner of the Wedge & Wheel cheese shop and bar at 308 E. Chestnut St., can't wait.

"I'm not given to hyperbole, but I think just closing the bridge and removing the traffic congestion and the changes that are going to come then — or could come — will be the best thing to happen to Stillwater in decades," Kohtz said.

Kohtz opened his gourmet cheese shop in January 2014.

"We watch the traffic every day, and even when the bridge is down and the traffic is not backed up, it is a constant stream of traffic," he said. "First thing in the morning, middle of the day, it's busy, it's noisy, it's smelly.

"It's the antithesis of what Stillwater could be and what the St. Croix River Valley could be. That juxtaposition of gas fumes and noise and crowds alongside one of the region's most beautiful waterways just doesn't make sense anymore."

The vast majority of the traffic that goes through Stillwater each day doesn't stop, said Kohtz, who serves on the downtown plan advisory committee.

"I know some people are concerned about losing that drive-through marketing, but that's easily replaced," he said. "The fact that we can get rid of the traffic jam and have people who live on the North Hill and the South Hill come down again and embrace a small-town Main Street — that's the way it should be."

When the lift bridge was closed for repairs for four months in 2012, Stillwater felt like Grand Marais, Minn., said Tim Palm, co-owner of the Daily Grind Espresso Cafe on North Main Street.

"'Giddy' isn't strong enough to describe how excited I am" about the lift bridge closing, he said.

The 'new' downtown

As part of the new walker-centric culture, pedestrians will to be given the "walk" signal at intersections before vehicles get the green light, said the city's Turnblad.

Other changes include a new bike trail will separate bicyclists from pedestrians passing through Lowell Park and sidewalk bump-outs at street intersections will provide more space for pedestrians.

"We are no longer just providing a way to get through to someplace else," Turnblad said. "If you're coming into downtown, we're assuming you're going to stop here, so we're not intending to rush cars through, and there's no hurry anymore."

The Chestnut Street pedestrian plaza should be built within three to five years; the 5-mile loop trail that will connect the lift bridge and the new bridge should open by 2019, Turnblad said.

Years ago, downtown business owners worried a new bridge would "kill" downtown, said Loann Stokes, owner of Stokes Jewelry at 113 S. Main St.

"Now it's, like, 'C'mon, get it open,' " she said. "I haven't heard a business down here say anything but 'Oh, gosh, get it open.' "

Stokes hopes local residents will decide to come back and shop downtown.

"We've heard the locals say, 'Well, now we'll come down more,' " said Stokes, who has owned her business for 26 years. "But that means a change in your shopping habits, and that's hard to do. What I'd like to see is more destination-local — like for jewelry repair vs. 'I don't come down unless Aunt Sue comes into town, and we come in to show her.' "

Meg Brownson, owner of Al Fresco Casual Living, says business owners have been "waiting for a really long time for this."

She anticipates it will be easier to cross the street and to find parking.

"You can circle the block a few times like you do on Grand Avenue (in St. Paul) or other busy neighborhoods." Brownson said. "It's not going to be such a big deal because you won't get caught in that bridge traffic."

Mayor Ted Kozlowski said that during lift bridge repairs over the past 10 years, the town has caught glimpses of what downtown could be like.

"It's always been a temporary thing, and then it goes back to being the traffic and the hustle and bustle and everything else. ... The fact that it's going to stay that way forever is going to take some getting used to for a lot of people."

Opening-day events

The city of Oak Park Heights and the Town of St. Joseph, Wis., plan to celebrate the 10 a.m. Aug. 2 ribbon-cutting of the new St. Croix River bridge with an ice cream social.

The event will be at 11 a.m. in Oak Park Crossing Park, 15125 60th St. N., which is just east of Phil's Tara Hideaway restaurant. Attendees will be treated to free ice cream treats while supplies last; the city has ordered a mix of 3,000 ice creams, said Mayor Mary McComber.

People can park at Stillwater Area High School, Stillwater Middle School or Fury Motors and take a shuttle to the events, she said.

"This has been a long time coming, and it's a good chance to bring the entire region back together," McComber said. "We want to celebrate it."

In Stillwater, city leaders will host a short ceremony in Lowell Park next to the river immediately following the 10 a.m. ribbon cutting.

People will then reconvene at 6 p.m. in the park for a "Cruisin' to Closure" party.

Mayor Ted Kozlowski said the city's Cruisin' on the Croix Hot Rod and Vintage Car Show, which normally takes place every other Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m., has been granted permission to "go until the Lift Bridge is closed" that night or early the next morning.

"We're going to be out there for as long as it takes," he said.

