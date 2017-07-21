Search
    Possibly 2 die when car flies through air, goes through St. Paul city bus

    Posted on Jul 21, 2017 at 10:14 p.m.
    A Metro Transit bus stands with a gaping hole after a fatal collision with a vehicle near Dale Street and Charles Avenue in St. Paul on Friday night, July 21, 2017. (Courtesy of St. Paul police)

    St. Paul Pioneer Press

    St. Paul -- At least one person is dead and others injured after a car collided with a Metro Transit bus at the intersection of Dale Street and Charles Avenue, St. Paul police said.

    Police tweeted the location of the fiery crash just before 8 p.m. but offered no details. One eyewitness said two passengers on the bus may have been killed.

    Another witness said she saw the car speeding eastbound on Charles Avenue, hit the median and fly into the air — smashing into and completely through the bus.

    An eyewitness on the bus said two people appeared to have been killed on the bus and another passenger may have lost a leg in the collision. Witnesses also say the car caught fire.

