Police tweeted the location of the fiery crash just before 8 p.m. but offered no details. One eyewitness said two passengers on the bus may have been killed.

Another witness said she saw the car speeding eastbound on Charles Avenue, hit the median and fly into the air — smashing into and completely through the bus.

An eyewitness on the bus said two people appeared to have been killed on the bus and another passenger may have lost a leg in the collision. Witnesses also say the car caught fire.