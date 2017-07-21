Public record

Frank Kelly McGowan, 33, 1110 John Ave., carrying a concealed knife, no contest plea, $516 fine and court costs; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Arlee Rae Simenson, 34, 1201 N. Sixth St., possession of meth, no contest plea, two years of probation, 22 days jail, absolute sobriety, random urinalysis, $518 court costs.

Kanzee Marie Wilber, 20, 3205 Itasca St., domestic disorderly conduct, guilty plea, one year of probation, $485 fine and court costs, eligible to be expunged; domestic battery, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Tyler Lee Mains, 35, Foxboro, two counts operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, no contest pleas, two years in prison, four years extended supervision, concurrent, $10,044 restitution, $1,522 court costs; drive or operate vehicle without consent, resisting or obstructing an officer, operating while revoked, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Christopher Cline Smith II, 33, 6118 John Ave., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no contest pleas, 10 days jail, $443 court costs; bail jumping, no contest plea, 120 days jail, consecutive, $443 court costs; obstructing an officer, dismissed but read in for sentencing; receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Dustin Ray Terry, 36, Duluth, domestic battery, guilty plea, 120 days jail; domestic false imprisonment, guilty plea, eight months jail, stayed, 18 months of probation, no contact with victim, $518 court costs; domestic disorderly conduct, contempt of court, dismissed but read in for sentencing.