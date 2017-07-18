Severe storms move across Northland

A line of strong thunderstorms moved through the Northland on Monday afternoon and evening, knocking out power to several thousand homes and businesses and prompting a tornado warning on the Iron Range.

There was no immediate confirmation of a funnel cloud or tornado in the area just south of Aurora where National Weather Service radar indicated rotation in a storm just after 7 p.m.

Minnesota Power reported in excess of 4,000 customers without power in its service area the immediate aftermath of the storms; that number was falling as the night went on Monday, with most outages in the Brainerd Lakes area. Lake Country Power reported several hundred customers without power.

Storm reports relayed by the Weather Service and emergency scanner traffic during the evening included quarter-size hail in Biwabik; penny-size hail in Chisholm and Keewatin; and trees down in parts of Cass, Crow Wing and St. Louis counties.

Another round of strong thunderstorms is possible in the Northland on Tuesday, the Weather Service reported — particularly in east-central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin.

