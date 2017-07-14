Public record

Evan David Long, 29, 1815½ Iowa Ave., disorderly conduct, deferred prosecution agreement successfully completed, one day in jail, $600 fine.

William Ernest Dunnington III, 30, Duluth, theft, dismissed.

Terry Lee Bayliss II, 28, Iron River, possession of heroin, guilty plea, deferred prosecution agreement; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea, 30 days in jail, stayed, two years of probation, random urinalysis, $443 court costs; receiving stolen property, bail jumping, guilty pleas, nine months jail, stayed, two years of probation, concurrent, 103 days jail, $3,344 restitution, submit to random urinalysis, $775 court costs; forgery, dismissed but read in for sentencing; additional count bail jumping, dismissed.

June 5

Casey John Alan Martin, 21, Seeley, Wis., operating while revoked, guilty plea, $579 fine and court costs.

Wade John Clark, 23, Foxboro, domestic false imprisonment, domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Jon Michael Papineau, 32, South Range, disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $466 fine and court costs.

Kristen Nicole Scott, 26, 6206 Ogden Ave., party to uttering a forgery amended to receiving stolen property, guilty plea, $443 court costs.

Nicole Ann Schutte, 32, Mellen, Wis., possession of marijuana, guilty plea, two days jail, $475 fine and court costs.

Rhonda Elizabeth Stanford, 41, Brule, possession of drug paraphernalia, no contest plea, $466 fine and court costs.

Princeton Lee Witherspoon, 28, Duluth, theft, fraud on innkeeper, no contest pleas, one year of probation, 57 days jail, $860 restitution, no contact with victim, $675 fine and court costs; two counts receiving stolen property, dismissed.

June 8

Robert Duke Wheatley, 35, 1623 N. 22nd St., battery, found not guilty at jury trial.

June 9

Jeremy Terrell Leatherberry, 27, deliver heroin, no contest plea, one year in prison, five years of extended supervision; possession with intent to deliver heroin, no contest plea, 10 years in prison, five years of extended supervision, consecutive, $1,170 restitution, $8,860 fine, $635 court costs; obstructing an officer, no contest plea, nine months jail, concurrent; two additional counts deliver heroin, possession of marijuana, bail jumping, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Michael Wayne Brock, 53, PO Box 1958, Superior, second offense in three years operating without valid license amended to operate without a license on person, no contest plea, $182 fine; non-registration of a vehicle under 10,000 pounds, operating a vehicle without insurance, dismissed.

Ryan James Baade, 22, Gordon, second offense operating while intoxicated, guilty plea, 20 days jail, $1,555 fine, 16-month driver's license revocation, alcohol assessment, ignition interlock; operating while revoked, guilty plea, five days jail, consecutive; operating a vehicle without insurance, non-registration of vehicle under 10,000 pounds, failure to follow indicated turn, failure to yield or stop for emergency vehicle, dismissed.

Justin Reynolds Cadreau, 23, Bennett, possession of meth, no contest plea, two years of probation, 78 days jail, absolute sobriety, $749 fine and court costs, eligible to be expunged.

Tre Anthony Bolton, 25, 1201 N. 16th St., obstructing an officer, no contest plea, two days jail, Huber work release, $443 court costs.

Carl Loren Bunnell, 36, Maple, domestic battery, dismissed.

John Lincoln Cockerham, 53, Duluth, knowingly violate a domestic abuse order, no contest plea, 34 days jail, $443 court costs.