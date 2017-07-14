Superior man sentenced for possessing child pornography

Kenneth Lynn Hockbein, 55, pleaded guilty March 28 to 11 counts of possession of child pornography. An additional 19 counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed.

Judge Kelly Thimm sentenced him to a combined total of nine years in prison and nine years of extended supervision.

Hockbein was ordered to pay a $5,500 fine — $500 for each charge — and court costs, have no contact with minors and no computer or internet access.

According to the criminal complaint:

A complaint from sendvid, an online video sharing service, was sent to the Lake Superior Forensic and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in August 2016 indicating that a person with a local IP address had downloaded possible child pornography.

The IP address was connected to Hockbein and a search warrant for his residence was served on Sept. 6.

Hockbein told Douglas County Sheriff's Office Detective John Parenteau that he had child pornography on microSD cards and he had planned on getting rid of it. He admitted to downloading more than 100 files of child pornography out of boredom.

"He said it was exciting because he knew it was wrong," Parenteau reported.

The detective located 1,278 images and videos of possible child pornography on Hockbein's microSD cards, 30 involved children who had been previously identified by law enforcement.