'Saturday Night Live,' 'Westworld' top 2017 Emmy nominations

With reigning Emmy champ "Game of Thrones" ineligible this year for the highest honors in television after it moved its seventh season to this summer, the door opened to five new shows vying for the top prize of best drama series.

They include British royal series "The Crown" and supernatural mystery "Stranger Things," both on Netflix; Hulu's breakout dystopian women's series "The Handmaid's Tale" starring best actress nominee Elisabeth Moss; and NBC's emotional family drama "This Is Us."

Television Academy chairman Hayma Washington noted the "explosive growth" in television in recent years, where more than 400 scripted shows vie for attention across streaming, cable and broadcast networks.

"The creativity and excellence in presenting great storytelling and characters across a multitude of ever-expanding entertainment platforms is staggering," Washington said in a statement.

The nominations for "This Is Us," including acting nods for stars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, make the show the first from a U.S. network to enter the Emmy drama series contest since CBS's "The Good Wife" in 2011.

Among networks, HBO again had the highest overall tally, with 110 nods, mostly because of multiple nominations for crime drama "The Night Of" and female-driven murder mystery "Big Little Lies."

“When we started on this journey, we never thought the series would connect on such a big way worldwide," said "Big Little Lies" star Nicole Kidman, who was among four of actresses on the limited series to get Emmy nominations.

Streaming upstart Netflix followed with 91 and NBC at 60.

"Saturday Night Live," which has been on a ratings roll with its parodies of U.S. President Donald Trump and key figures in his administration, earned nods for stars Alec Baldwin, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Vanessa Bayer as well as a best variety sketch series nomination.

Talk show hosts Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee and John Oliver, who also have mercilessly skewered Trump and his policies, won nominations in the variety show category.

The comedy series race features more familiar faces, with two-time Emmy-winning political satire "Veep" nominated again. Millennial hip-hop show "Atlanta," family racial comedy "black-ish,,Modern Family", "Master of None,Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and tech comedy "Silicon Valley" round out the competition.

First-time Emmy nominees included Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro for his role as disgraced financier Bernard Madoff in "The Wizard of Lies," 13-year-old newcomer Millie Bobby Brown for "Stranger Things" and Britain's Claire Foy for her portrayal of a young Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown."

The Emmy awards will be presented at a ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert in Los Angeles on Sept. 17.

Nominations

Comedy Series

Atlanta, Black-ish, Master of None, Modern Family,Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Veep"

Drama Series

Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, House of Cards, Stranger Things, This Is Us, Westworld

Drama Actress

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), Claire Foy (The Crown), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Keri Russell (The Americans), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Anthony Hopkins (Westworld), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), Kevin Spacey (House of Cards), Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Aziz Ansari (Master of None), Zach Galifianakis (Baskets), Donald Glover (Atlanta), William H. Macy (Shameless), Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Comedy Actress

Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Tracee Ellis-Ross (black-ish), Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie), Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie), Allison Janney (Mom), Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Limited Series

Big Little Lies, Fargo, Feud: Bette and Joan, The Night Of, Genius

Limited Series Actor

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of), Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective), Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies), Ewan McGregor (Fargo), Geoffrey Rush (Genius), John Turturro (The Night Of)

Limited Series Actress

Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), Felicity Huffman (American Crime), Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies), Jessica Lange (Feud), Susan Sarandon (Feud), Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

John Lithgow (The Crown), Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul), Mandy Patinkin (Homeland), Michael Kelly (House of Cards), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowde (The Handmaid's Tale), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale), Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live), Louie Anderson (Baskets), Ty Burrell (Modern Family), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Tony Hale (Veep), Matt Walsh (Veep)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Vanessa Beyer (Saturday Night Live), Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live), Anna Chlumsky (Veep), Judith Light (Transparent), Katheryn Hahn (Transparent)

Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Late Late Show With James Corden, Real Time With Bill Maher

Reality Competition

The Amazing Race, American Ninja Warrior, Project Runway, RuPaul's Drag Race, Top Chef, The Voice

Television Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero, Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love, The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks, Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece), The Wizard Of Lies

Variety Sketch Series

Billy On The Street, Documentary Now!, Drunk History, Portlandia, Saturday Night Live, Tracey Ullman's Shows

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fixer Upper, Lip Sync Battle, Shark Tank, Who Do You Think You Are

Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way, Deadliest Catch, Gaycation With Ellen Page, Intervention, RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, United Shades Of America: With W. Kamau Bell

Host for a Reality/Reality-Competition Program

Alec Baldwin (Match Game), W. Kamau Bell (United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell), RuPaul Charles (RuPaul's Drag Race), Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (Project Runway), Gordon Ramsay (MasterChef Junior), Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg (Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party)