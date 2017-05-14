Search
    One injured in collision between two motorcycles

    By Robin Huebner on May 13, 2017 at 6:04 p.m.

    FARGO—One person was injured when two motorcycles collided in Minnesota's Otter Tail County on Saturday, May 13.

    The State Patrol said the crash happened at 12:44 p.m. on County Road 35, north of 230th St. in Underwood.

    The patrol said the driver of a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle, 66-year-old Thomas Miranowski of Breckenridge, Minn., was slowing to fix a mechanical problem when the bike was rear-ended by another motorcycle.

    The 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster was being driven by 72-year-old Donald Cariveau of Elizabeth, Minn. Cariveau suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Lake Region hospital in Fergus Falls for treatment.

