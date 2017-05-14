One injured in collision between two motorcycles
FARGO—One person was injured when two motorcycles collided in Minnesota's Otter Tail County on Saturday, May 13.
The State Patrol said the crash happened at 12:44 p.m. on County Road 35, north of 230th St. in Underwood.
The patrol said the driver of a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle, 66-year-old Thomas Miranowski of Breckenridge, Minn., was slowing to fix a mechanical problem when the bike was rear-ended by another motorcycle.
The 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster was being driven by 72-year-old Donald Cariveau of Elizabeth, Minn. Cariveau suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Lake Region hospital in Fergus Falls for treatment.