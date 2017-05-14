One injured in collision between two motorcycles

The patrol said the driver of a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle, 66-year-old Thomas Miranowski of Breckenridge, Minn., was slowing to fix a mechanical problem when the bike was rear-ended by another motorcycle.

The 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster was being driven by 72-year-old Donald Cariveau of Elizabeth, Minn. Cariveau suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Lake Region hospital in Fergus Falls for treatment.