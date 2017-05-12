Wisconsin fire danger prompts state of emergency

The executive order Walker issued calls elements of the Wisconsin National Guard to active duty to assist Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in providing wildfire suppression support. It also directs all state agencies to assist in potential wildlife response efforts.

Fire danger in Wisconsin's northwest corner soared to the "very high" level Thursday, encompassing Douglas, Bayfield, Washburn and Burnett counties. Burning in barrels, debris piles and grass or wooded areas, even with an annual permit, was prohibited. Campfires are permitted for cooking or warming, but should be used with extreme caution.

For daily burning restrictions and fire danger information, visit dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html or call 1-888-947-2876.